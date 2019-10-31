Rob Van Dam Takes Shots At All Elite Wrestling

After turning heel at Impact Wrestling’s Bound For Glory PPV, Rob Van Dam is taking advantage of his new persona and took aim at AEW on social media:
You should quit telling me what I should do. Especially suggesting a down grade like that. https://t.co/lQJIndWSEH
— Rob Van Dam (@TherealRVD) 30 October 2019
"With RVD there would be no Kenny Omega, there would be no Daniel Bryan, without RVD there would be no Young Bucks." @TherealRVD is sick of everybody stealing his stuff and he's not sorry. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/S2SK4yTyG3
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) 30 October 2019