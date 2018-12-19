Rob Van Dam Teases Return To The Spotlight

Rob Van Dam has been out of the spotlight since his last match with WWE four years ago but that could be changing soon.

On Monday, RVD responded to a fan who tweeted, “What is he doing now? Haven’t heard anything about him in forever.”

The former WWE Champion replied, “You will soon…”

RVD, who turned 48 years old on Tuesday, remains active on the independent circuit, albeit on a limited basis. However, it’s highly unlikely we’ll ever see him wrestle for WWE again.

According to a story by celebrity news site TheBlast.com last December, a “visual impairment” caused by a concussion Van Dam suffered in November 2016 has “disqualified [him] from working for WWE,” as per the terms outlined in the company’s Concussion Management Program protocol. The claims were made in papers filed as part of Van Dam’s divorce proceedings with his ex-wife Sonya.

The former WWE and ECW Champion suffered the affliction while wrestling Pentagon Jr. in England for Preston City Wrestling. He was wrestling again the following month, and has continued since then on a limited basis. He wrestled as recently as last month, beating fellow former WWE Superstar Jack Swagger at a Northeast Wrestling show in Poughkeepsie, New York.

Van Dam claimed that he has “aged out” of wrestling partly because of his inability to rejoin WWE, which has “substantially reduced” his income. RVD argued that he should pay less than what Sonya is demanding because he can no longer make a good income in the wrestling business. He also felt that Sonya is capable of earning her own income.

Van Dam also noted in the divorce proceedings that WWE chose not to renew his merchandising contract in July 2017.

In August, Van Dam said that while he hasn’t “retired” from WWE, nothing has changed as far as him returning.

It’s not, as far as I know. https://t.co/Nl6gQdmhWm — Rob Van Dam (@TherealRVD) August 10, 2018

Been awhile Bull. Last time we talked, my time was worth more to me than to them. That hasn’t changed. https://t.co/Dv63eYEatf — Rob Van Dam (@TherealRVD) August 12, 2018

RVD’s last match with WWE aired on SmackDown on August 29, 2014, where he lost to Seth Rollins.