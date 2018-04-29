Rocky Romero To Appear On Upcoming ROH War Of The Worlds Tour

Ring Of Honor Wrestling sent out the following:



ROCKY ROMERO ANNOUNCED FOR TORONTO AND LOWELL FOR WAR OF THE WORLDS TOUR



The record-breaking eight-time IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Champion, former CMLL World Super Lightweight Champion, and three-time ROH World Tag Team Champion Rocky Romero makes his ROH return on the War of the Worlds Tour in Lowell and Toronto!



“Azucar” is fresh off a huge win with his proteges Roppongi 3K at Strong Style Evolved against the Ring of Honor World Six-Man Tag Team Champions SoCal Uncensored in a non-title match and the trio was recently 6-2 on the Road to New Beginning Tour! Romero continues to be one of the very best in the world, competing in Japan, Australia, and the United States in just 2018 alone, competing as a member of CHAOS in battles against Bullet Club, Suzuki-Gun, and SoCal Uncensored!



Romero has helped take Roppongi 3K to the next level as their guiding light but also maintains his success! Romero will be competing in Lowell and Toronto, only – don’t miss your chance to see one of the very best Junior Heavyweights, ever, live when the War of the Worlds Tour comes to Massachusetts and Ontario!