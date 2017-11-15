Roderick Strong Cuts War Games Promo, Braun Strowman On The Big SmackDown Angle, Former Divas Reunite

– Above is video of Roderick Strong discussing the WWE NXT “Takeover: WarGames” main event for this Sunday. Strong says he’s ready for the match. This isn’t something he asked for but he’s ready. He knows he can’t trust his partners but what’s important is getting his hands on The Undisputed Era. Strong says he has the opportunity to make history. 9 men will walk into WarGames, 9 men will make history and he’s ready. Strong says it’s Roddy vs. The World but he’s ready and this is the most dangerous world. Strong goes on to say pain will be inflicted, wills will be tested and bodies will be broken but in the end, only the strong will survive.

As noted, Saturday’s match will feature Strong and The Authors of Pain vs. The Undisputed Era’s Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish vs. NXT Tag Team Champions Eric Young, Alexander Wolfe and Killian Dain of SAnitY.

– Braun Strowman tweeted the following on last night’s RAW invasion angle on the Survivor Series go-home edition of SmackDown:

And I will strike down upon thee with great vengeance and furious anger those who attempt to poison and destroy my brothers. And you will know my name is BRAUN when I lay my vengeance upon thee." pic.twitter.com/cXUMEIG269 — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) November 15, 2017

– As seen below, Candice Michelle, Cameron, Summer Rae, Kelly Kelly, Lilian Garcia and Torrie Wilson joined The Bella Twins for a Birdiebee launch event in Hollywood last night: