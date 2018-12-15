Roderick Strong Opens Up About EVOLVE Return, SHINE News

The following was sent to us:

It’s almost time for the EVOLVE/SHINE double header. We have the latest. Let’s get to it….

-If you can’t be there in person, you can join Club WWN at WWNLive.com now for only $9.99 and watch all the action LIVE with no dark matches! If you join now that’s like getting each live event for only $3.33 each!

-You can watch the first match on each event free and live on WWNLive Facebook . Give us a like and be notified when we go live.

-The WWN merch table will have PWG BOLA 2018 DVDs/Blu-rays and other new PWG DVDs/Blu-rays this weekend in Queens, NY and Deer Park, NY!

-Roderick Strong opened up to WWE.com today in this new interview about returning to EVOLVE this weekend. Strong had some interesting words about Darby Allin, Austin Theory and what having NXT talent in EVOLVE means to the independent talent in the EVOLVE locker room. Check out this new interview.

-Austin Theory is prominently mentioned by Roderick Strong in the new WWE.com interview . However, it should be noted that Theory has another item that needs to be addressed. He lost the unsanctioned match to AR Fox at EVOLVE 115. As a result, he was supposed to “show respect” to Fox and The Skulk. Theory has made no attempt to do so. What will happen this weekend? -The EVOLVE Year End Awards will be voted on by the fans! The voting will take place on @WWNEVOLVE Twitter next week. We look forward to your participation. If you have any nominees for Wrestling Of The Year, Tag Team Of The Year, Match Of The Show and Show Of The Year please tweet them using the hashtag #ThisIsEVOLVE. Thank you. -Thank you for reading today’s WWN Alerts. We hope you will join us either in person or by watching on Club WWN for the final WWN Family weekend of 2018. Thank you for all your support this year. It’s been an amazing ride! We close with a look at this weekend’s lineups….