ROH Announces Full Festival of Honor Schedule

ROH issued the following:

On Saturday, April 7, fans from around the globe will pack the UNO Lakefront Arena for two huge events: Festival of Honor and Supercard of Honor XII! Doors will open at 12p local time and one ticket gives fans admission to an entire day of the ultimate ROH Live experience!

Festival of Honor will feature the debut of ROH RINGSIDE LIVE!—a variety of entertainment and immersive engagement with top ROH wrestlers all day long, exclusive Meet & Greets with over 30 wrestlers from Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Live Trivia for prizes at the ROH Pro Shop, and much more!

ROH RINGSIDE LIVE!

Ring of Honor is committed to providing memorable experiences and options for fans during the entire Festival this year. We are proud to introduce RINGSIDE LIVE!—a fully curated schedule featuring top ROH wrestlers including Q&A Panels open to fans, the debut of the “Best Friends Challenge” game show, and more!

12:30p Bullet Club Panel

1:25p The Kingdom Conspiracy Town Hall

2:05p Women of Honor Panel

2:55p “An Intimate Afternoon” with ROH World Champion Dalton Castle

3:45p “Best Friends Challenge” featuring Beretta & Chuckie T. vs. Colt Cabana & Ian Riccaboni vs. Silas Young & Beer City Bruiser

4:45p “ROH Champions” Panel

Exclusive Meet & Greets

A hallmark of all ROH live events, the Meet & Greet sessions offer all fans exclusive and intimate access to the ROH roster. These memorable experiences include a photo opportunity with each talent in addition to a personally signed 8×10 provided by ROH!

More than 30 wrestlers representing Ring of Honor, Women of Honor, and New Japan Pro-Wrestling will be scheduled throughout the day for Meet & Greet sessions including ROH World Champion Dalton Castle w/ The Boys, “The Cleaner” Kenny Omega, “The American Nightmare” Cody, The Young Bucks, Kota Ibushi, Tenille Dashwood, “The Villain” Marty Scurll, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Best Friends, and more!

The Supercard of Honor Pre-Show will begin at 6:30p local time featuring the two semi-final matches of the historic Women of Honor Championship Tournament. This tournament features 16 of the top female professional wrestlers from around the world, including Women of Honor alumni, top talent from Stardom in Japan, and other international stars. The Pre-Show will also host the final confrontation between “The American Nightmare” Cody and “The Cleaner” Kenny Omega hours before their main event match with “the fate of Bullet Club hanging in the balance!”

Don’t miss out on your chance to experience this once-in-a-lifetime, day-long event in New Orleans, when Ring of Honor presents Festival of Honor and Supercard of Honor XII!

Tickets for this event are available now and selling at a record pace at Ticketmaster.com!

Ring of Honor presents: SUPERCARD OF HONOR XII and FESTIVAL OF HONOR

Saturday, April 7th, 2018

Noon: Festival of Honor

6:30p: Supercard of Honor Pre-Show

7:30p: Supercard of Honor

UNO Lakefront Arena

6801 Franklin Avenue

New Orleans, LA 70122