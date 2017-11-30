ROH Announces New Title Match For Final Battle PPV

ROH issued the following:

Ring of Honor’s seminal event, FINAL BATTLE, emanates from the Manhattan Center’s Hammerstein Ballroom on Friday December 15 at 9 PM EST! Fans around the world will be watching on Pay Per View, on the Fite.TV app, on ROHWrestling.com, and on Playstation Network as wrestling’s top stars clash with scores to be settled and championships to be decided.



This year’s Final Battle is the 16th in ROH history and will be the best, ever! At last year’s Final Battle, The Kingdom made history becoming the inaugural ROH World Six Man Tag Team Champions. Since then, four teams have held the Championships. At this year’s Final Battle, one of ROH’s hottest stars will look to captain a fifth team to ROH’s newest championship. For Flip Gordon, it is about winning his first championship and it is also personal.



ROH WORLD SIX MAN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIPS

ROH WORLD SIX MAN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS ADAM PAGE & THE YOUNG BUCKS vs. FLIP GORDON, DRAGON LEE, & TITAN



Flip Gordon has earned the attention and adoration of the fans in the three short years he has been a professional wrestler. The Kinder Surprise, Four Nifty, Samoan Pop, and more have wowed fans and Gordon has innovated again with the Star Spangled Stunner, a finishing move he debuted in front of a sold-out Lakeland, FL crowd.



But the success and the rapid rise of the Kalispell, MT native have not only won Gordon fans but also have put a target on his back. It is a target that Bullet Club has taken aim at first on their web series Being The Elite and now in ROH rings!



Gordon, in recent weeks, however, has been the aggressor. On ROH Television, Gordon recruited three young, hungry stars with nothing to lose to compete against IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion Marty Scurll and the ROH World Six Man Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks. Gordon has also been fearless when interacting with Bullet Club, often calling out ROH World Champion Cody and IWGP United States Champion Kenny Omega! Gordon got his first shot against the Young Bucks in the main event of Global Wars Columbus when he teamed with Best Friends against The Elite but this time, the gold is on the line and he has formed an international dream team!



Two of the best high flyers in all of CMLL, Dragon Lee and Titan, return to ROH to team up with ROH’s premier high flyer to take on the Hung Bucks in the Hammerstein Ballroom at Final Battle! Dragon Lee and Titan are no strangers to battling the Young Bucks as the duo reportedly is looking for revenge for their bout against the former three-time ROH World Tag Team Champions at New Japan’s Power Struggle in November. They will get their shot teaming with Flip Gordon in the Big Apple!



With the question of “Where do you think you’re going?” answered by Flip Gordon on a recent episode of Being the Elite, the question now is can Flip Gordon captain a team made up of three of the best high flyers in the world against a truly elite trio on ROH’s biggest stage. Join us to find out!



Who will leave the Big Apple ROH World Television Champion? Join us to find out!



Every year, Final Battle is the biggest event on the Ring of Honor calendar! Following the fastest sellout in Final Battle history, the only way you can see Final Battle LIVE is by joining ROH on Pay Per View, available on all major Pay Per View providers, ROHWrestling.com, Fite.TV, and Playstation Network on Friday December 15 at 9 PM EST!



ROH FINAL BATTLE 2017

Local Time: Friday, Dec 15, 2017 09:00pm EST

The Manhattan Center’s Hammerstein Ballroom

311 W 34th Street

New York, New York 10001



ALREADY SIGNED

MAIN EVENT

ROH WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

ROH WORLD CHAMPION “THE AMERICAN NIGHTMARE” CODY (IF CHAMPION) vs. DALTON CASTLE



NON-TITLE

IWGP JR. HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION “THE VILLAIN” MARTY SCURLL vs. JAY LETHAL



ROH WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

ROH WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS THE MOTOR CITY MACHINE GUNS (ALEX SHELLEY & CHRIS SABIN) vs. BEST FRIENDS (BERETTA & CHUCKIE T.)



ROH WORLD TELEVISION CHAMPIONSHIP FOUR CORNERS ELIMINATION MATCH

SHANE TAYLOR vs. SILAS YOUNG vs. PUNISHMENT MARTINEZ vs. ROH WORLD TELEVISION CHAMPION KENNY KING



ROH WORLD SIX MAN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIPS

ROH WORLD SIX MAN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS ADAM PAGE & THE YOUNG BUCKS vs. FLIP GORDON, DRAGON LEE, & TITAN