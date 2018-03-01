ROH Announces Return Tour In The UK – Details

ROH issued the following:

Ring of Honor continues to expand internationally, and this May the “Best Wrestling on the Planet” makes its much-anticipated return to the UK!

The Honor United tour, featuring the stars of ROH as well as top talent from New Japan Pro-Wrestling, kicks off in Edinburgh, Scotland on May 24. The tour then heads to London, England on May 26 before concluding on May 27, when ROH makes its debut in Doncaster, England!

Tickets for the Honor United shows go on sale THIS Wednesday, March 7 at 10 a.m. local time for HonorClub members and Friday, March 9 at 10 a.m. local time for the general public.

These events mark the first time ROH has been in the UK since last August’s sold-out War of the Worlds UK Tour. That’s where the rivalry between Cody and Dalton Castle over the ROH World Title began in dramatic fashion, and The Hung Bucks (The Young Bucks and Adam Page) captured the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles.

Event Dates:

May 24, 2018 — Edinburgh Corn Exchange, Edinburgh, Scotland, 7:30 p.m. local time

May 26, 2018 — Crystal Palace Sports Centre, London, England, 6 p.m. local time

May 27, 2018 — The Doncaster Dome, Doncaster, England, 6 p.m. local time