ROH Announces Wrestlers For Upcoming Honor UK Tour

Ring of Honor continues to expand internationally, and in May the “Best Wrestling on the Planet” makes its much-anticipated return to the UK with the Honor United tour, featuring the stars of ROH as well as top talent from New Japan Pro-Wrestling.



The following ROH stars have been confirmed thus far for the tour by ROH officials: “The American Nightmare” Cody, Jay Lethal, The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson), Adam Page, Bully Ray, The Kingdom (Matt Taven, Vinny Marseglia and TK O’Ryan), Punishment Martinez, Kenny King and Shane Taylor.



The Honor United tour kicks off in Edinburgh, Scotland on May 24. The tour then heads to London, England on May 26 before concluding on May 27, when ROH makes its debut in Doncaster, England. These events mark the first time ROH has been in the UK since last August’s sold-out War of the Worlds UK Tour.



Stay locked into ROHWrestling.com and ROH Social for more Honor United tour talent announcements THIS WEEK and match announcements as they are signed.



Event Dates:



May 24, 2018 — Edinburgh Corn Exchange, Edinburgh, Scotland, 7:00 p.m. local time



May 26, 2018 — Crystal Palace Sports Centre, London, England, 6 p.m. local time



May 27, 2018 — The Doncaster Dome, Doncaster, England, 5:30 p.m. local time