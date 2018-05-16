ROH App & HonorClub now Available On Apple And Android Devices – Details

ROH issued the following:

ROH APP, FEATURING HONORCLUB, AVAILABLE ON ALL APPLE AND ANDROID DEVICES

Ring of Honor Wrestling is proud to announce that the new ROH App is available on all Apple and Android devices including iOS and Android for mobile, Apple TV, and Android TV. Fans from around the world can download the ROH App on their phones and tablets for free for immediate access to breaking news, event information, exclusive video content, the ROH Pro Shop, and more!

The ROH App is also home to HonorClub, Ring of Honor’s streaming and membership service. HonorClub Members enjoy LIVE and On Demand streaming of ROH On Tour events like the recent War of the Worlds Tour and the upcoming Honor United Tour in the UK! HonorClub is also home to the ROH TV Archive, out-of-print compilations like CM Punk’s “The Second City Saint,” and will soon debut “ROH Year One,” featuring all 12 events from ROH’s inaugural year of 2002! All HonorClub Members also receive 15% off year-round at ROHProShop.com, pre-sale ticket access to ROH events, 50% off ROH pay-per-view events, and more!

HonorClub VIP Members receive all the benefits of HonorClub in addition to LIVE and On Demand streaming access to all ROH pay-per-views for FREE!

Fans can now download the ROH App for free in the iOS App and Google Play stores, and on Apple TV and Android TV (search: Ring of Honor)!