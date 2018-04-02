ROH COO Explains Why Supercard Of Honor XII Will Be Sellout Event

In a recent interview with Cageside Seats, Ring Of Honor Wrestling COO Joe Koff talked about various topics including why the upcoming Supercard Of Honor XII event during WrestleMania weekend will be a sellout event. Here is what he had to say:



“We’re getting prepared. It’s our biggest crowd to date. We’re trying to anticipate the crowd and be ready for them in every way we can. The building is set up for roughly about 6,000. We’re coming up on that number. It’s pretty exciting. It will be a sellout.



It’s amazing, too, considering last year when we ran Lakeland, which was a good hour to hour-and-a-half from Orlando for WrestleMania week. The number escapes me, but it was well over 3,000. And I said, Oh my god, that was amazing. One year later, we’ve now almost doubled our crowd. It’s pretty exciting.”



