ROH Issues Statement On Supercard Of Honor Stream Issues

Ring of Honor issued the following statement:

Honor Nation, we are continuing to listen to your feedback and are working to improve your ROH experience, especially through the HonorClub service. It is with regret that we continued to face issues with our stream at Supercard of Honor. We greatly apologize and take responsibility as this is not the intended level of service.

For disclosure, we can assure you that this was not a matter of spending money on resources as we had an unlimited upsize on standby and in place. Our developers and hosting platform’s technical team are working closely to identify the exact cause, however the current belief is that a bug in the app caused certain IPs to infinitely and rapidly ping the servers with requests, leading to failure even as resources were added. This doesn’t change that it is ultimately our responsibility to deliver what you deserve and we will not stop improving until you get that and more.

In appreciation of those that stick with us, we are providing $40 coupons to the ROH Pro Shop for all VIP members (Use code: X23v7mEm), and $10 coupons to all other subscribers (Use code: H85sLFZz). These will go into effect this Wednesday. In the meantime, we hope you will enjoy the Supercard replay and the entire VOD library as it is yours as long as you are a member.

On a positive note for those that just signed up for a month, there are still three live events that will be available for all HonorClub members including this Sunday’s Masters of the Craft, and the two Bound By Honor events on Fri April 27 & Sat April 28 featuring ROH Champions vs Bullet Club. And for our annual subscribes there is still an entire year’s worth of record-breaking events, tours, and first-time moments to look forward to experiencing live including May’s War of the Worlds Tour featuring the stars of New Japan Pro Wrestling and Ring of Honor.

We thank everyone for your patience and value all of our fans’ support as we continue to deliver the best wrestling on the planet. Please email help@rohwrestling.com and our team will respond with hopes to repair any remaining issues. At Ring of Honor the fans have always and will always be first.