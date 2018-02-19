ROH Launches Honor Club Streaming Service And New Website

ROH issued the following:

Welcome to the NEW ROHWrestling.com, ROH Pro Shop, and the much anticipated HonorClub!



We listened to your feedback and set out to recreate this website and Pro Shop with a more streamlined functionality, easier navigation, and mobile friendliness for daily engagement! Watching the latest episode of Ring of Honor Wrestling each week is just one click away, while supporting your favorite wrestler can easily be done in our new Pro Shop with “By Wrestler” filtering.



If you needed more reasons to come to ROHWrestling.com every day, we’ve added ROH Polls—where Honor Nation can communicate its WILL, and for those that like the challenge, welcome to ROH Daily Trivia and ongoing ROH Pick-Em sections where you can continuously earn points. Guess the right answers every day to earn a point, or pick the winners for upcoming matches to earn one or MANY points. Points can be accumulated to earn discounts, FREE merchandise, TICKETS, and more. Stay tuned in the coming weeks for more information on what you can earn when you get to 100 points!



HonorClub is finally here! It is more than a network as it is THE most comprehensive wrestling service available. HonorClub members will enjoy live streaming access to ROH Pay-Per-Views and On Tour events, on-demand streaming of the entire ROH TV Archive, exclusive and historic matches, compilations, and more. In addition, this membership service puts you at the front of the line for live event tickets, 15% off all ROH-branded products in the Pro Shop ALL THE TIME—plus other special sales and discounts, AND exclusive access to the new ROH Forum!



Sign up now to join the elite members of HonorClub and experience our first live stream, “THE EXPERIENCE at Manhattan Mayhem” on Saturday, March 3! This event puts the power in your hands as Honor Nation will vote on match stipulations, tag team combinations, and more. Match announcements will be coming all week on ROHWrestling.com!



HonorClub will also give you direct access to the upcoming 16th Anniversary Pay-Per-View, live from Las Vegas on Friday, March 9! Standard Memberships offer you 50% off all Pay-Per-Views when ordered through HonorClub—but signing up for the Annual VIP Membership gives you access to all ROH Pay-Per-Views for FREE! Get every ROH Pay-Per-View for FREE for the same price as the Monthly Standard Membership!



ROH always puts the Honor Nation first and worked diligently to bring you this robust new website and subscription service—and with that we welcome any feedback on any aspect of our new technology by emailing feedback@rohwrestling.com. As always, we promise to continue to improve your experience online, at live events, and everywhere in between!



HonorClub is currently launched via ROHWrestling.com in desktop and mobile friendly versions. However, stay tuned as iOS and Android Apps, as well as channels on Roku, Apple TV, and Android TV are not very far behind! Never miss another minute of ROH action!