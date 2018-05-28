ROH Makes Change To Best In The World PPV Main Event

ROH originally announced that Dalton Castle would defend the World Title against Cody Rhodes at the Best in the World PPV. However, it was announced over the weekend that Castle will now defend it against Rhodes and Marty Scurll in a Triple Threat Match at the show.

Ring of Honor will hold their Best in the World pay-per-view event on Friday June 29, 2018 in Baltimore, Maryland at the UMBC Event Center. The event will air on traditional PPV outlets and the FITE TV app.