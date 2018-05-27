ROH Returning To Philadelphia For TV Taping – Official Details

ROH issued the following:

Ring of Honor makes its much-anticipated return to Philadelphia with an international television taping at the historic 2300 Arena on Saturday, Aug. 25.



Tickets for ROH’s first appearance in Philadelphia since Final Battle weekend last December go on sale next Wednesday, May 30 at 10 a.m. for HonorClub members and Friday, June 1 at 10 a.m. for the general public. Tickets will be available exclusively through ROHWrestling.com.



ROH has deep roots in the City of Brotherly Love, going all the way back to the company’s very first show — The Honor of Era Begins — in 2002 at the Murphy Recreational Center. With a string of sellout shows both domestically and abroad, ROH is hotter than it’s ever been, and there’s no doubt that Aug. 25 in Philadelphia will be a memorable night filled with the hard-hitting, fast-paced, in your-face action that only ROH can deliver.



Bell time for the show is 6 p.m., with an exclusive meet and greet with top ROH stars prior to the start of the event.



Keep it locked into ROHWrestling.com and the ROH App for talent and match announcements as we get closer to ROH’s return to Philadelphia!



ROH International TV Taping

Saturday, August 25, 2018

2300 Arena, Philadelphia

Meet & Greet: 4:30 p.m.

Bell Time: 6 p.m.