ROH Returning To Virginia For Upcoming TV Taping

ROH issued the following:

The Best Wrestling on the Planet returns to Northern Virginia for the first time in more than eight years when Ring of Honor presents “Fairfax Excellence,” an international television taping, on Saturday, June 30 at EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Va.



Tickets for the big event go on sale Wednesday, March 28 at 10 a.m. Eastern for HonorClub members and Friday, March 30 at 10 a.m. Eastern for the general public.



ROH, which recently celebrated its 16th anniversary, has never been hotter. The company has been holding sold-out shows across the country and continues to tour internationally and expand its television distribution.



Fans attending “Fairfax Excellence” can expect to see current ROH World Champion Dalton Castle, Bullet Club (Cody, The Young Bucks, “The Villain” Marty Scurll and Adam Page), Jay Lethal, nine-time ROH World Tag Team Champions The Briscoes, and other top ROH and Women of Honor stars!



Don’t miss your opportunity to see the hard-hitting, in-your-face action that only ROH can deliver live!