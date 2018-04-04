ROH Returns To Nashville And Atlanta For TV Tapings

ROH issued the following:

This summer, “The Best Wrestling on the Planet” is returning to two cities in the South steeped in pro wrestling tradition, as Ring of Honor will hold a HonorClub On Tour event in the Nashville (Tenn.) Municipal Auditorium on Friday, July 20, and then head to Center Stage in Atlanta for an International Television Taping on Saturday, July 21.



Tickets for both shows go on sale Wednesday, April 4 at 10 a.m. local time for HonorClub members and Friday, April 6 at 10 a.m. for the general public.



With a string of sold-out shows across the country and successful international tours, ROH is hotter than ever, and fans in Nashville and Atlanta can rest assured that they will see heated rivalries and memorable in-ring competition when ROH comes to town.



Don’t miss your opportunity to see the hard-hitting, in-your-face action that only ROH can deliver live!



ROH On Tour Live Event

Friday, July 20, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville Municipal Auditorium

417 4th Ave. North

Nashville, TN 37201



ROH International Television Taping

Saturday, July 21, 7 p.m.

Center Stage

374 West Peachtree Street Northwest

Atlanta, GA 30309