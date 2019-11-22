ROH Star Reportedly Fired While Recovering From Concussion

BJ Whitmer and Joey Mercury noted on Twitter that BJ’s wife Kelly Klein has been fired by Ring of Honor while recovering from a concussion. E-mail correspondence between Klien and ROH General Manager Greg Gilleland was recently leaked and you can click here to read what was said.

ROH issued the following statement regarding the matter:

We normally don’t discuss these matters but since it seems to have been made public – We did not fire Kelly but we did notify her that we would not be re-signing her when her current agreement expires. She is still under contract through the end of the year.

For those with twitter and not google- SHE GOT FIRED. While concussed. For referring to someone. https://t.co/59i8DD7fSl — mercury in retrograde (@JOEYnRetrograde) November 21, 2019

Now that the cat is out of the bag. Yes, my wife @RealKellyKlein was fired by @ringofhonor COO Joe Koff, via email Tuesday evening. Not a phone call, an EMAIL. Kelly is still very much suffering from Post Concussion Syndrome and was fired while still injured. https://t.co/0Otra5aq4j — BJ Whitmer (@BJ_Whitmer) November 21, 2019