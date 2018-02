Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that ROH Supercard of Honor event has sold 4,621 tickets, the all-time record for the promotion by more than 1,000. The building is set up for 5,700.

Ring of Honor will hold their Supercard of Honor XIII event on Saturday, April 7th, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana at the Lakefront Arena. The event will air on traditional PPV outlets and the FITE TV app.