ROH Touts Crowning Of New Champion At Final Battle

ROH issued the following:

The era of “The Gatekeeper” has begun. Kelly Klein captured the Women of Honor World Title in a Four Corner Survival Elimination Match at the Final Battle pay-per-view Friday night at Manhattan Center’s Hammerstein Ballroom.

Klein won the title in impressive fashion, as she eliminated all three of her opponents, concluding with a pinfall over inaugural and defending champion Sumie Sakai.

Klein scored the first fall with her K-Power finisher on Karen Q. Later, after Sakai hit Smash Mouth on Madison Rayne, Klein stole the pinfall, and it was now down to Klein and Sakai.

Sakai hit Smash Mouth, but Klein kicked out. Sakai then kicked out of Klein’s K-Power. Klein finally put away the resilient Sakai with a Super K-Power off the middle rope.

Sakai, who had defeated Klein in the finals of the tournament to crown the first champion at Supercard of Honor last April, saw her reign end at 251 days.

Klein has been one of the top competitors in WOH ever since her debut three years ago. “The Pretty Badass” went undefeated for 533 days before suffering her first loss in WOH by countout, and she went more than 2½ years without being pinned or forced to submit until Sakai pinned her in the tournament finals.

