Roman Reigns Added To Royal Rumble Match

WWE announced today that Roman Reigns has been added to the Royal Rumble Match. As of writing, 12 spots remain open in the Royal Rumble Match.



Reigns joins John Cena, Finn Bálor, Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura, The Miz, Elias, Baron Corbin, Matt Hardy, Bray Wyatt, Aiden English, Rusev, Titus O’Neil, Apollo Crews, Tye Dillinger, Big E, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods as the names confirmed for the Royal Rumble match.



The Royal Rumble pay-per-view event takes place on Sunday, January 28, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at the Wells Fargo Center and will air on the WWE Network and some traditional pay-per-view outlets. Both Raw and SmackDown brands will be featured.