Roman Reigns’ Advice To Wrestlers That Are Unhappy

Roman Reigns recently did an interview with ComicBook.com. Here are the highlights.

On his advice for wrestlers not happy with how they’re being used: “Everybody just wants to be in that [top guy] position. But people forget about the grooming period. People forget about the equity and the building of grassroots on TV, and also the audience that we’re in front of. People, they can forget that I’ve been on television for years now. Every week, you’re really … in this day and age we are a content heavy society, and there is just so much. So we’re competing with all of that. You have to consistently remind them of what you are and who you are and what you’re doing. I feel like some people just feel like, ‘Hey, I’m going to become a big star tomorrow.’ It doesn’t work like that. So you have to really show that you have the equity with fans.”

On John Cena’s long trip to the top: “[John] Cena’s a prime example of a guy before me that [the company] was built around him in a certain sense. But it took him a long time, a lot of equity. He had to drive that car many many times with somebody in that passenger side watching him, before he was able to just get the keys and drive and go wherever he wanted. You have to really put your time in and show everybody that they do count on you. And that’s exactly why I’m against people being ‘ahh, I’m just going to go up there and perform, and I’m just going to go tell my story and then it’s done.’”

On what he tells younger talent: “That’s what I tell young performers, don’t be scared of the promised land. Go through these humps and lumps and trust the brass and then all of a sudden you’re going to find yourself in a very cool place. You’re going to find yourself extremely happy. Take everything you always hoped was true. I will confirm, we’ll always be your family. Just follow the process unscathed, stick to your guns, keep your head down, work really hard, and you’ll find yourself on the other end. You’ll be very happy and very glad that you stuck it out. There are some frustrating times, there are some spots where you wish you could bang you head on the wall, but you just get through those .. and I guarantee you will be happy on the other side.”