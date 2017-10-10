Roman Reigns Blasts Wrestlers That Imitate DX and nWo, Matt Jackson Responds To Reigns

– Thanks to Inside The Ropes for the following:

We were part of a WWE Conference Call with RAW Superstar Roman Reigns. The Big Dog talks about the two reasons he thinks his feud with Braun Strowman worked so well and also discusses why he doesn’t want indy guys who impersonate DX or the nWo around the WWE today.

“We don’t need guys running around doing Too Sweets and we don’t need guys acting like they are DX from, you know, 15 years ago. We need original characters.”

– Young Bucks member Matt Jackson responded to the recent Roman Reigns interview about how wrestlers should be original and not imitate DX/NWO. Jackson noted that there is “no beef on our end” but is still disappointed with the comments nonetheless: