Roman Reigns Comments On A Potential Heel Turn

Roman Reigns appeared on Chris Jericho’s podcast and the subject of a possible heel turn was brought up. Here is what Reigns had to say:

“The thing is, if I turn heel, what am I gonna become? Everything that’s been done? Why not just be me? No one’s ever been like me. This is uncharted territory. It can be anything I want it to be. So why put myself on one side of it? Why not just dabble? Why not have the full range? Do whatever I want? That’s how I feel. I’m the one writing this at this point now. We’re in the position we can do anything we want as long they make noise. As long as they’re coming, as long as they’re making noise. Have fun, man! Boo the shit out of me! If it’s making you cooler with this dude and that dude next to you and y’all are having a great night? Please, say all you want to me. I’m a grown man. You’re not gonna hurt my feelings. My wife is not gonna think any differently of me.”

You can check out the podcast below: