Roman Reigns Comments On Crowd Reactions and Defends His Fans

Roman Reigns went on Twitter and talked about the Brooklyn crowd for WWE Summerslam. Reigns also defended his fanbase:

Whenever I’m in the ring, I hear the noise.

It doesn’t shake me.

It doesn’t anger me.

I don’t run from the noise. I thrive in it. I hope Brooklyn’s ready to get loud because I’m ready to give them a show.

And take the #UniversalTitle. #SummerSlam — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) August 2, 2018