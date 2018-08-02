Roman Reigns Comments On Crowd Reactions and Defends His Fans

Roman Reigns went on Twitter and talked about the Brooklyn crowd for WWE Summerslam. Reigns also defended his fanbase:
Whenever I’m in the ring, I hear the noise.
It doesn’t shake me.
It doesn’t anger me.
I don’t run from the noise. I thrive in it. I hope Brooklyn’s ready to get loud because I’m ready to give them a show.
And take the #UniversalTitle. #SummerSlam
— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) August 2, 2018
No you just said something stupid and they called you out on it. My fans are diverse and extremely supportive. I can’t say the same for the small group of vocal men who decide to hate on me when they can just support their favorites. Either way, enjoy this 1 day of relevance.🤙🏽 https://t.co/QZVwBjh9aU
— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) August 1, 2018