Roman Reigns Comments On Fans Turning Against Seth Rollins

During an appearance on the After The Bell podcast, Roman Reigns commented on the fans turning against Seth Rollins.

“We’ve talked very briefly but just the way with our travel, it’s really separated us. We’re both out to conquer but we have to hold it down for our respective sides. With Seth, he knows what to do. He knows what to do in the ring and how to carry himself. It’s just a matter of riding it out.”

“This is a situation where sometimes it’s, ‘What have you done for me lately?’ You just have to go out the next night and kill it and continue to kill it. That’s all that matters – just bust your ass and work hard. The cream always rises to the top and that’s something Cena told me a long time ago. Don’t go out there and stink it up. Have a good match and at the end of the day our fans are passionate but they have respect for what we do…”

“Seth is a pro wrestling guy and he’s never going to go anywhere. He’s always had the dream of WWE and a little bit of a roller coaster isn’t gonna scare him away.”