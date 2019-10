In an interview with GQ, Roman Reigns was asked about a dream match against The Rock but felt like it probably won’t happen:

“If it’s done right. I think, obviously with the star that he is, where he is in his career, it would be huge. It would be great. But you know, we’re family, so it has to make sense. And free the guy up. Can we get him a break? Can he take a day off? If he can get a week off, then we might be able to make it happen. Doubtful.”