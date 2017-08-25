Roman Reigns Comments On Potential WWE WrestleMania 34 Opponents, Kane Praises Braun Strowman

– During an appearance at Thursday’s Wizard World Q&A, Roman Reigns talked about potential opponents for Wrestlemania:

“I could say Cena, I would love to wrestle him. I would love to wrestle Brock Lesnar again, specially if he still got that title. I would love to wrestle The Undertaker again. I’d love to wrestle The Shield, if there’s a way I wanna go out is we just implode in the main event of WrestleMania and we’re just all gone.”

– During an appearance on The Ross Report, Kane (Glen Jacobs) gave strong praise to Braun Strowman:

“I think he’s doing great and I agree with [Ross that Strowman can be the next big thing in WWE]. I think he’s going to be a big star. I was talking to people today that were just talking about him and the thing about it was, when he first came up, he was really green and hadn’t been in the [professional wrestling] business very long. He came from a strongman background. He has lost like 50 lbs. or more than that since he came along with WWE, so imagine how big he was before because he’s enormous now! He [has] done a good job of getting himself into ring shape. And, I mean, he [has] got it all. And I agree with [Ross]. I think he’s going to be a big star. He [has] got a great attitude as well and often, unfortunately, that’s people’s biggest enemy is when you don’t have a great attitude, but you’ve got all the other gifts, you ain’t going to go nowhere. But he does have a great attitude. I think he’s going to go somewhere.”