Roman Reigns Comments On Seth Rollins Heat, Andrade – Ric Flair

– During an interview with SI.com, Roman Reigns commented on Seth Rollins getting some heat with fans in recent months over social media posts:

“Is he passionate?” asked Reigns. “God, yes. Is he blunt? Of course, that’s why I love him. He doesn’t sugarcoat, he’s very honest, and he is passionate, and he was born for professional wrestling.”

“Seth loves the WWE,” said Reigns. “That’s why some people misread some of the things he says or the ways he delivers it, but he does mean well. He’s a workhorse. Yeah, he’s a little live at the mouth sometimes, but he’s got a heart of gold, trust me.”

– During an interview with DigitalSpy.com, Andrade talked about meeting Ric Flair after he started dating Charlotte:

“When we first met [Ric] I was seriously so, so nervous,” Andrade said. “Now I’m so happy. I love Ric Flair. He’s a great person with me, he talks, texts me, sometimes we have dinner. He’s great with me now. When we first started [dating] I asked Charlotte, ‘Please don’t say nothing to your dad’, and she said, ‘No it’s my dad, he won’t care.'”