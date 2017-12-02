Roman Reigns Comments On The Shield Reunion, Baron Corbin On Title Match

— Here is a sneak peek at Corey Graves’ new show, Straight to the Source. As seen below, Roman Reigns talked about The Shield splitting up, having success individually, and then coming back together as a group.

– As noted, Baron Corbin will defend the U.S. Championship at WWE Clash of Champions against Bobby Roode and Dolph Ziggler. All three Superstars commented on the upcoming match via Twitter.

Coming to @WWE all I wanted was opportunity… My biggest opportunity yet lies ahead at #ClashofChampions @BaronCorbinWWE @HEELZiggler #UnitedStatesTitle is one of the most prestigious in our business. Now.. it is going to become Absolutely #Glorious — Bobby Roode (@REALBobbyRoode) December 2, 2017