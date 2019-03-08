Roman Reigns Comments On The Usos and Dean Ambrose Possibly Leaving WWE

In an interview with TalkSport.com, Roman Reigns commented on The Usos and Dean Ambrose possibly leaving WWE:

“That’s the hardest part for me. These situations where the business comes up and I’m always for giving advice, giving my perspective and what I might do in that situation, but when it comes down to it this is business and these men are businessmen and they’re going to have to take care of themselves and get the numbers and the years on the contracts that they want.”

“Obviously, in my locker room, I want the very best performers and young men around me, but I honestly think that’s on them to know what’s going to make them happy, where they want to be and what’s going to bring that satisfaction to themselves,” Reigns declared. “Because at the end of the day, only we know what we want as an individual, as a person. But yeah, for me, I can only give them the advice that I would want and that is to be happy and that’s what I’ll tell them. Whatever that entails, do what you have to do to make you and your family happy. For me and my family, that’s having the same people around me that I’ve had and that’s the hard part is seeing people go. But, the cool part is, when people go, some people are introduced. As some old faces leave, we have new faces and new relationships and new bonds and new chemistry.”

“Regardless, I’m so close with this locker room, the majority of these guys are going to hear from me when I’m grey talking about the pops we used to get and the towns we used to make! That’s the most important thing for me, that we all achieve that happiness and we get that closure we need to move on.”