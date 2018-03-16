Roman Reigns Confirms Greatest Royal Rumble Will Be On WWE Network?

WWE is pulling out all of the stops for their upcoming the Greatest Royal Rumble event.

The sports entertainment company will be holding the show at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Friday, April 27. For the first time ever, the Royal Rumble match will feature 50 WWE Superstars.

John Cena, Triple H, Roman Reigns, AJ Styles, Braun Strowman, The New Day, Randy Orton, Bray Wyatt, and Shinsuke Nakamura have already been announced for the show. Also, The Undertaker and Chris Jericho are reportedly appearing at this event.

Reigns was a guest on the Jim Norton & Sam Roberts Sirius XM show this morning and mentioned that the Greatest Royal Rumble event at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia will be broadcast on the WWE Network.

“I believe it’s going to be a huge network special”, Reigns told the hosts

WWE has not announced plans for the broadcast of this event but it’s likely that the show will air on their streaming service.