WWE.com ran an article on “34 fun facts you need to know about WrestleMania 34.”

Roman Reigns could potentially tie WWE Legend Hulk Hogan with the record for four consecutive final main events at the show at four. Reigns has taken part in the final match at WrestleMania for the last three consecutive years.

Reigns is slated to challenge Brock Lesnar for the Universal Title at WrestleMania 34.