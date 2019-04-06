Roman Reigns Doesn’t Want Dean Ambrose To Leave WWE

In an interview with Gorilla Position, Roman Reigns talked about Dean Ambrose’s decision to leave WWE:

“I want him to stay. Dean, if you’re listening, stay. Do not go. I’ll buy you a bottle of Jack and beer every single night,” Reigns joked. “We just want him to be happy. The selfishness in us wants him in our locker room, but as a friend and brother, I just want him to be happy. I want my friend to be where he wants to do be and have the proper placement for his life. Whatever achieves his happiness, I support him fully. I’m not gonna lie, we’re selfish beings and I want my friends with me. Ambrose is a workhorse and I don’t throw that term around lightly. Ambrose is a guy I can depend on 52 weeks out of the year. Whether he’s coming or going, somebody is going to get to work with a brilliant superstar, somebody who believes in what he’s doing, has a great passion to get better, and an amazing work ethic. He’s going to land on his feet. Hopefully, it’ll be next to me in the locker room.”