Roman Reigns Explains How Greatest Royal Rumble Will Show Progress To World

Arab News recently spoke to a few WWE Superstars including Roman Reigns on WWE promoting equality and progress in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia for the Greatest Royal Rumble event.

Reigns stated on the event, “We are trying to show Saudi Arabia to the world, that’s a big thing. We trying to be there for progress, to get better as human beings, to promote equality. Anything you can do on that level, it’s greater than you can do in the ring.”

Reigns is slated to challenge Brock Lesnar for the Universal Title at the upcoming Greatest Royal Rumble event.