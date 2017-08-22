Roman Reigns Explains Why He’s Not Involved In Shield Reunion Storyline

Roman Reigns appeared on ESPN Sportscenter on Monday morning. Here are the highlights.

On the reason he is not involved in Shield reunion storyline with Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose:

“The main thing for me right now, I’ve been in that Universal title picture,” Reigns said. “You can ask Seth or Dean, if they were able to be in that same situation, that’s what you go for. You want to have that top title, and that’s definitely it. I’m super proud of those guys, they exemplified what makes the Shield so special [at SummerSlam]. The teamwork and just that brotherhood of just going out there and getting it done – not for yourself, but for the man next to you. It really showed why when we came in, why we were so special.”

On a possible full reunion:

“Hopefully in the near future maybe,” Reigns said of a full Shield reunion. “Not only to prolong my career maybe, because it does take it out of you running into those meatballs [Brock Lesnar, Braun Strowman, Samoa Joe] for 30 minutes at a time, but there’s just some kind of magic when the three of us get together and we’re just moving on all cylinders. It always seems to be a great time for the crowd.”