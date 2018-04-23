Roman Reigns Has Big Name He Wants To Work With At WrestleMania Next Year

Roman Reigns spoke with WWE.com’s Spanish section to talk about various topics. Here are the highlights.

Facing The Undertaker and Brock Lesnar at recent WrestleMania’s:

“For me it’s like comparing who is more ‘beast’. Physically this has been the most difficult match because we all know what Brock puts into play every time he gets into a WWE ring. He is one of the biggest and fastest athletes and physically he has been terrible, nothing pleasant, no. When I face him it’s easier to prepare because I know it’s going to be a very physical battle, but when I face people like Undertaker, Triple H and many others it’s more difficult because you have to prepare yourself on the mental plane. I’ve been playing football for many years and it’s one of the toughest sports in the world, so I can tell you that I’m not afraid of Brock and that I’m ready to face him again”.

Who he wants to work with next:

“It’s difficult. The last few years have been a roller coaster of sensations, a great opportunity, but I think I’d like to face Daniel Bryan again. I do not see much of the talents of SmackDown, but I know that he has a medical discharge and that if his health respects him it could be a great match for next year at WrestleMania. Daniel Bryan vs. Roman Reigns. But if it can not be, then I’d like to face the rest of The Shield, Seth and Dean again, I think it would be great too”.