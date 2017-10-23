Roman Reigns Health Update, Why Finn Balor & AJ Styles Did The “Too Sweet” Gesture At WWE TLC

– Roman Reigns’ viral illness isn’t expected to keep him out of action for too long, according to Ryan Satin of ProWrestlingSheet.com. Right now, it’s expected that he’ll be back in time for Surivor Series but it’s possible that WWE will play it safe and keep him off television until after the PPV. The belief is that The Shield reunion will resume once Reigns returns.

– AJ Styles commented on Twitter about why him and Finn Balor did the “too sweet” gesture at the WWE TLC PPV: