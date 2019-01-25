Roman Reigns Joins Instagram, Updates Fans On “Healing” Process

Roman Reigns is now on Instagram.

Three months after relinquishing the Universal Championship and stepping away from the ring to focus on his battle with leukemia, “The Big Dog” updated fans today on his progress through his newly launched Instagram account @romanreigns.

Reigns disclosed on the October 22 edition of Raw that he has been living with leukemia for 11 years and would be taking a leave of absence from WWE to combat the disease. Reigns’ update follows Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s announcement earlier today that Reigns would be appearing as his brother in “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw,” a spin-off of the “Fast and the Furious” franchise.

“Hobbs & Shaw” is currently slated for an August 2, 2019 release.