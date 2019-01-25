Roman Reigns Joins Instagram, Updates Fans On “Healing” Process

Roman Reigns is now on Instagram.
Three months after relinquishing the Universal Championship and stepping away from the ring to focus on his battle with leukemia, “The Big Dog” updated fans today on his progress through his newly launched Instagram account @romanreigns.
Reigns disclosed on the October 22 edition of Raw that he has been living with leukemia for 11 years and would be taking a leave of absence from WWE to combat the disease. Reigns’ update follows Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s announcement earlier today that Reigns would be appearing as his brother in “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw,” a spin-off of the “Fast and the Furious” franchise.
View this post on Instagram
Family Healing! I cannot thank my family, friends and my new FAST & FURIOUS FAMILY enough for all the love and support I have received while on this exciting HOBBS & SHAW project. The time I‘ve spent with my cousin on this wonderful island has truly been a healing grace. I am grateful to the @wwe @therock @universalpictures and everyone on the set of HOBBS & SHAW, for allowing me to be a part of this franchise. All of your outreach and support has been a blessing and it’s only pushed me to get back in the ring as soon as possible. But until then…I’m excited for this movie to premiere this summer, our culture and mana in this film is strong! 📸: @hhgarcia41 #HobbsAndShaw #BigDog #WelcomeRomanReigns #WWE #TheRock
“Hobbs & Shaw” is currently slated for an August 2, 2019 release.