Roman Reigns’ Mystery Attacker Revealed?

As seen at the end of this week’s Smackdown Live, a large structure was tipped over onto Roman Reigns in the backstage area.
Several fans have noted that Buddy Murphy (appears to be him since the person was wearing Murphy’s shirt) could be seen during the segment with his back turned away from the camera. It’s unknown if this shot was intentional by WWE or was a mistake.
You can check out footage from the segment below:
WAS IT BUDDY MURPHY??!! 😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱 #SDLive pic.twitter.com/mGiny40xlm
— Rainbow Warrior (Jacob is #AllElite) (@Rainbowarior17) July 31, 2019
Why did they bother calling up Buddy Murphy? #SDLive pic.twitter.com/MdgSZ5qtXd
— Jake🦖 (@JHGallant) July 31, 2019