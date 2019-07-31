Roman Reigns’ Mystery Attacker Revealed?

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

As seen at the end of this week’s Smackdown Live, a large structure was tipped over onto Roman Reigns in the backstage area.

Several fans have noted that Buddy Murphy (appears to be him since the person was wearing Murphy’s shirt) could be seen during the segment with his back turned away from the camera. It’s unknown if this shot was intentional by WWE or was a mistake.

You can check out footage from the segment below:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR