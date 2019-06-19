Roman Reigns Nominated For ESPYS’ Best WWE Moment Award, Charlotte Flair

— WWE’s continued mainstream permeation will give fans the opportunity to vote for the first “Best WWE Moment” ESPY award this year.

According to WWE.com, voters can choose from Roman Reigns’ triumphant return to Monday Night Raw, Becky Lynch winning the Raw and SmackDown Women’s Championships at WrestleMania 35, Kofi Kingston winning his first WWE Championship win at WrestleMania 35 and Ronda Rousey capturing the Raw Women’s Championship at SummerSlam.

The ESPYs has been the preeminent awards show in sports since its debut in 1993 and will air on Wednesday, July 10 on ABC.

