Roman Reigns On Beating The Undertaker At WrestleMania 33, His Best Rivalry, More

WWE Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns recently did an interview with The Times of India to promote the WWE’s live event from New Delhi this past weekend. Here are the highlights:

Which win was more satisfying – beating The Undertaker at WrestleMania or John Cena at No Mercy: “Beating Cena was more satisfying but it was bigger moment obviously for me beating The Undertaker in one of the biggest Wrestlemania’s of all time. It was just one of those moments in my career that’ll shine no matter what happens or who I get in the ring with. Being in the ring with The Undertaker in the main event, that speaks for itself but there is something very satisfying about beating John Cena.”

How much The Rock has influenced his career: “To be honest, not that much. He’s such a busy guy that I don’t really get to see him that often. He’s always on the go so I can’t really say that he’s been able to mentor me as much people would think. But anytime I get to see him, It’s really good seeing him. I mean it’s the Rock. He greets you with a smile on his face; he’s always there to help with any advice or even if I just need someone to talk to. Anytime I get to see him, it’s a pleasure and it’s a positive thing. He’s been there and done everything, so the moment you think you’ve achieved a level of success just think about what he’s doing.”

What he thinks has been his best rivalry: “I believe I and Braun Strowman made for a great rivalry. The chemistry and the stories that we were able to tell were captivating. What I like most about it is that since we’re both younger talents, it was really a need for me to be able to help him and throw some of the experience that I’ve gained to put him on the fast track. And I think it’s definitely helped. From being a Wyatt to being a main-eventer, he’s been a featured guy and a scary dude. If I can just continue to do that with any young talent that I can get in the ring with then my career would be a success.”

Which Shield member he prefers: “Ambrose, no doubt. He didn’t swing the chair.”

