Roman Reigns On How He Is Able To Combat Negative Fan Reaction

Roman Reigns spoke to Sun Sport in the U.K. while in London working the WWE tour. During the interview, he addressed how he deals with crowd reactions. Here is what he had to say:

“I think the way I can fight is to just continue to do what I do – to continue to show up. What I and everybody in WWE thinks is to go out there and work hard and continue to show why I am the guy.

“It’s not easy doing this every single day, going to every single town, and getting a reaction. And that’s what I do regardless of whether it’s all cheers, a mixed reaction, or heavy boos. We have to look at it as a global company. We’re not just worried about the one town that we’re in, we’re covering our entire fanbase. The WWE Universe is humongous. We have to keep that in mind.”