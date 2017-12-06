Roman Reigns Opens Up On Comparisons To John Cena & The Rock

Roman Reigns was recently interviewed by the National in order to promote WWE’s upcoming live events in Abu Dhabi. During the interview, he was asked about being compared to names like John Cena and The Rock. Here is what he said:



“It is a great responsibility. It is a big plate. But for me I never look at it as being the next anybody. I just want to be the first Roman Reigns.



It is very flattering and you are in good company when you are compared to people like a John Cena or a Dwayne Johnson. But all I can be is me. Roman Reigns. And that is all I want to be”

“So as long as that is good enough for me, I love and respect myself enough to be happy and satisfied with that. Hopefully people enjoy what we are doing. It is not only about me. There is a full locker room of guys and girls and we all come together and in a weird way it is one of the closest teams I have ever been on. It is cool in a way to carry the torch but there is a big team that runs with me around the world from show to show.”