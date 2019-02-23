Roman Reigns Preparing For His In-Ring Return?

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

As previously noted, Roman Reigns is expected to make an announcement on this week’s RAW regarding his battle with leukemia.

Personal trainer David Gonyea posted a photo with Reigns and noted the following:

“Glad we provided a great space to help him prepare for his in ring return!”

