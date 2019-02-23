Roman Reigns Preparing For His In-Ring Return?

As previously noted, Roman Reigns is expected to make an announcement on this week’s RAW regarding his battle with leukemia.
Personal trainer David Gonyea posted a photo with Reigns and noted the following:
“Glad we provided a great space to help him prepare for his in ring return!”
Had the absolute honor and privilege of having @romanreigns train at @_islandclubandspa during his stay in Waikiki! It was very humbling for an athlete of his caliber to not only train here but also speak so very highly of our facility. Glad we provided a great space to help him prepare for his in ring return!