Roman Reigns Qualifies For Men’s Elimination Chamber Match

As seen on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in Des Moines, IA at the Wells Fargo Arena on the USA Network, Roman Reigns beat Bray Wyatt to qualify to be an entrant in the Men’s Elimination Chamber Match to determine who will face Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania 34.

The Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event takes place on Sunday, February 25th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada and will air on the WWE Network and some traditional pay-per-view outlets. This will be an exclusive Raw brand event and the final Raw PPV before Wrestlemania 34.