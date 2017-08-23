Roman Reigns Reacts To A Video Of Fans Explaining Why They Hate Him

Sports Illustrated recently conducted interviews in front of the Barclays Center prior to NXT TakeOver and SummerSlam. One of the questions that were asked to fans who were walking by was: “why do you hate Roman Reigns” and here were some of the responses:
Why do WWE fans hate Roman Reigns? We asked them. pic.twitter.com/vL1vG3JTC8
The “Big Dog” responded with the following:
The simple question here is to the Kids. Would you rather grow up and be like me, OR the guys from this video!??😂 https://t.co/45OtF2x1Fq
