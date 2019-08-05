Roman Reigns Reacts To Backstage Incident On WWE SmackDown

After WWE Champion Kofi Kingston beat United States Champion AJ Styles in the main event of SmackDown LIVE, Roman Reigns intending on making a SummerSlam challenge from the backstage area, but “The Big Dog” just barely evaded sheer catastrophe when a pile of scaffold and metal suddenly fell down upon him. Reigns got back to his feet and seemed unharmed, but was someone responsible for this mysterious occurrence?

WWE issued “investigation details” on the backstage incident on Friday.

“A preliminary investigation has found the incident Tuesday night involving Roman Reigns was caused by a forklift backstage carrying lighting grids that were not properly secured,” WWE stated on its official website.

WWE issued an update to the story at 10:40 a.m. ET: “It has now been determined that the incident in question was specifically caused by a forklift driver error.”

WWE issued a second update at 12:10 p.m. ET: “At this point, the identity of the forklift driver has not been determined.”

In a tweet on Sunday reacting to the backstage incident, Reigns is under the belief that it was an mistake.

At this time I think the #SDLive incident was a mistake by the crew, which I love and respect. I respect the machine and the team that builds it and I understand mistakes happen. — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) August 4, 2019

Two hours later, Reigns sent out a second tweet, calling it an accident.

People will speculate, people will talk, but until proven otherwise, I’m considering it an accident. #SDLive — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) August 4, 2019

On Saturday, Drew McIntyre issued a video statement proclaiming his innocence after being asked to by WWE management.

“Even though it couldn’t get the job done, this whole Roman Reigns situation has become a bit of a whodunit,” McIntyre said.

“Was it Drew McIntyre? Was it Elias? Could it be Ric Flair? Maybe it was Ryan Shamrock? My God, it could be Eric Bischoff’s new assistant, you know, the one with the pegleg. Doesn’t this all sound so ridiculous to you?

“Well imagine how I felt when I get a message on my day off, at home, not from social media because I don’t give a damn what any of them say, from WWE management asking me to put out a video proclaiming my innocence. I’m going to put this to bed right now.

“One, I don’t give a damn.

“Two, I wouldn’t of missed.

“Three, I really don’t give a damn.

“Four, has anyone watched the product the past, I don’t know, five, six, seven months? I love beating up Roman Reigns and bragging about it and I would do it to his face.

“Five, you see all those damns floating around that I give? No you don’t, because there ain’t any.”

McIntyre’s wife can then be heard saying, “Hey baby, come to bed.”

“Speaking of putting things to bed, unlike Drake Maverick, I’m going to enjoy the time I have left with my wife before I’m on the road. If anyone contacts me before Monday Night Raw, I’m going to crack your skull open,” McIntyre said.

You want my statement @WWE ??? Well here it is. pic.twitter.com/jaxKmiWf50 — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) August 4, 2019

Dave Meltzer reported Thursday in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Daniel Bryan will be revealed as the person behind the calamity because they’re scheduled to have a match at SummerSlam.