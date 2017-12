— Raw General Manager Kurt Angle announced on Twitter that WWE Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns will defend against Samoa Joe on Monday’s episode of Raw. Reigns will lose the title if he is disqualified.

WWE has posted a new video in which Reigns reacts to the announcement.

— WWE has posted a new gallery on WWE.com of RAW’s early years between 1993 and 1999. It’s all part of the hype leading into the 25th anniversary episode on January 22.