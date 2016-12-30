roman-reigns

Roman Reigns Responds To John Cena, Says Cena Has No Clue What’s Going On

Published On 12/30/2016 | By Marc Middleton | News

As noted earlier, a WWE live event video of WWE United States Champion Roman Reigns laughing at WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens while stuck in a headlock went viral this week. In the video, Owens was bragging about how much he made and that led Reigns to tweet a shot at Owens’ merchandise checks. Below is that video and Reigns’ response:

John Cena then fired back at Reigns with this tweet:

Reigns just responded and told Cena he has no clue what’s going on. Reigns wrote:

