Roman Reigns Responds To John Cena, Says Cena Has No Clue What’s Going On
As noted earlier, a WWE live event video of WWE United States Champion Roman Reigns laughing at WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens while stuck in a headlock went viral this week. In the video, Owens was bragging about how much he made and that led Reigns to tweet a shot at Owens’ merchandise checks. Below is that video and Reigns’ response:
Owens was yelling at people and Roman could not stop laughing 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/FxxJ6ISWQw
— jessica (@jesssberkowitz) December 29, 2016
I was laughing, at KO's merch check!!😂 I made more splitting with The Shield. Imagine what it is now! 🤑 #AhYessir https://t.co/O4xvSjjssE
— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) December 30, 2016
John Cena then fired back at Reigns with this tweet:
While @WWERomanReigns was making fun of what people earn I was at @GeorgiaTechFB to #EarnTheDay #recognize pic.twitter.com/xbxlZuO0uR
— John Cena (@JohnCena) December 30, 2016
Reigns just responded and told Cena he has no clue what’s going on. Reigns wrote:
What I #recognize is you have no clue whats going on here. So just power clean and make sure you clean your weights up. #GuestInMyHouse https://t.co/YbN6oUw59u
— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) December 30, 2016